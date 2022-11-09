Run Off: Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R)

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

JUST IN: There WILL be a runoff in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) will square off again on Dec 6, tweeted the COO of the Secretary of State’s office, Gabriel Sterling.



One candidate needed at least 50% plus 1 of the vote to avoid a runoff. At 2:18am, Warnock had 49.4%, Walker 48.6%. 2711 out of 2723 precincts complete.

