Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams appears to be at its closing. Reports state Brian Kemp has been re-elected as the Governor of Georgia. Republican party representative, Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams for a second time (2018 & 2022).

The Athens Georgia native was out at the polls earlier in the day encouraging people to vote.

Despite losing the race, Stacey Abrams chose to give a choice of words to Georgia. During her speech, she took a second to congratulate Brian Kemp and say Georgia “deserves more”.

BREAKING: Brian Kemp Wins Reelection as Governor of Georgia was originally published on majicatl.com