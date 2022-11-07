Tia Mowry Speaks On ‘Very Difficult Decision’ To Divorce Cory Hardrict

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Tia Mowry is speaking candidly about her separation and divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after over a decade of marriage and opened up to Us Weekly recently about the “very difficult decision.”

“It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak.’ It’s very hard,” Mowry, the 44 year actress told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview last week. “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier.”

She continued, “Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

She then explained to the magazine that she’s still encouraging people to “chase the joy chase, chase your happiness, no matter what situation you’re going through,” despite the ups and downs she’s been through. She concluded by noting, “everybody deserves to live their authentic life. And I encourage people to do that no matter what anybody else is saying on the outside and really tap into yourself and tap into what really makes you happy and go for it.”

Last month, we reported that the actress filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after it was revealed by TMZ in a shocking report. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

After the news broke, the starlet took to Instagram to confirm the news in an emotional post of the now-separated couple along with the caption, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Dress

Tia Mowry Speaks On ‘Very Difficult Decision’ To Divorce Cory Hardrict was originally published on hellobeautiful.com