Rihanna Says Motherhood Is Like ‘Tripping On Acid’

I’ve never tried acid, but I can tell you a few things about motherhood, and Rihanna is right — it is trippy. Rihanna was promoting her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 when she stopped to answer a question about motherhood and the Lift Me Up singer didn’t hold back while talking about the throws of motherhood to Access Hollywood.

“Motherhood is a whole other beast. Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said. “The beginning is like your tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she explained.

“You look at him and he’s yours but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. ” She went on to call motherhood an amazing experience. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot.”

The Superbowl Halftime 2023 performer also opened up about her relationship with the father of her children, rapper A$AP Rocky, saying, “It’s amazing to have a friendship be the center of our entire family, I really love it.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video, Wednesday.

