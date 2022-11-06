99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Draya Michele is forever our body goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy over the weekend when she took to Instagram to show off her toned abs and bikini body during her island vacation.

Taking to the platform, the Mint Swim entrepreneur posed in a neon green two-piece beach bikini that was everything! The string bikini featured black snake print throughout and was sure to show off her toned legs and thighs as well as her toned abs. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked minimal jewelry and dark sunnies for the sexy beach look.

“Might ruin your life, haven’t decided yet. @mintswimusa” the swimwear designer captioned the sexy Instagram photo set. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the fashionable look on the social influencer as many of Draya Michele’s nine million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval on the look. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote while another said, “Wow ” and another commented, “Assignment complete !”

The best part about this look is that the ensemble is affordable and straight from Draya’s Mint Swim swim wear collection. Beauties, what do you think about Draya’s sexy beach slay? Did she nail it? Would you cop this sexy swim suit?

Don’t miss…

Draya Michele Sets The Internet Ablaze In A ‘Barely There’ Chain Skirt

Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched

Draya Michele Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com