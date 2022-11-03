This Is A Start: Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility For Problematic Tweet, Donates $500,000

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Oswald Bates, oops, we mean Kyrie Irving, is finally taking responsibility for his wreckless tweet where he shared a link to a film full of antisemitic tropes.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Irving said he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will donate $500,000 to groups who work to eradicate it.

Irving’s donation was a stark difference from his defiant tone during a press conference when he went back and forth with an ESPN reporter.

While not directly apologizing, Kyrie Irving took responsibility for sharing the documentary on Twitter, which led to a negative impact on the Jewish community following the Nets guard’s refusal to apologize.

In a joint statement with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League, Irving said, “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community, and I take responsibility.”

This latest development comes on the heels of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai expressing disappointment in Irving’s tweet sharing a link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

“I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles,” Irving said. “I am a human being learning from all walks of life, and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.”

Irving’s comments in the statement are a stark difference from his Saturday press conference, where he called himself an “Omnist” and denied promoting the film.

Kyrie Irving Is Not Out of The Woods

There have been calls for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to chime in on the situation, and on Thursday, November 3, he finally did.

Silver called Irving’s post “reckless” and said he was disappointed the flat-earther “offered an unqualified apology.”

The NBA Commissioner said he plans to meet with Irving “in the next week” to discuss the incident.

This situation is far from over but is heading in the right direction to conclude where all sides can find common ground and healing.

