In over 300 roles across television, movies, stage, & interactive media, Keith David has a career that many people, regardless of age, have been exposed to. And his new role in the Netflix series “From Scratch,” has garnered so many emotions due to its storyline, Sam Sirmons of Ryan Cameron Uncensored had the opportunity to speak to him to get his feeling regarding the Zoe Saldana directed series.

In the interview you’ll see Keith David discuss:

Why he took the role

Share his parenting style with his own children

What upcoming projects he has coming very soon

Watch the full interview below:

“From Scratch” Keith David Talks Love With Sam Sirmons was originally published on majicatl.com