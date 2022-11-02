Keyshia Cole Removed Her Son From Donda Academy

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Donda Academy has had a lot of controversy surrounding it in recent weeks, and Keyshia Cole opened up about removing her son from the school.

The singer spoke about taking her 12-year-old son, DJ out of Kanye West’s academy after his alarming comments about shooting up the school.

“I took my DJ out of Donda sadly after ye said he was back to shoot the school up; that scared me a bit,” Cole said on Twitter.

Social media users were judging people who sent their children to his school since the tuition is $15,000 to attend the unaccredited school and parents were required to sign an NDA. Cole debunked that theory saying that she wasn’t required to sign any NDA.

“And there was no NDA signed,” she said. “Idk who may have, but that wasn’t brought up to us.”

The school recently faced a lot of confusion after parents received emails back to back about the closing.

