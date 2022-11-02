99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In honor of songs that stay in your head all day, we’re celebrating the stepfather! Of course, we all know that fathers matter, but today we’re shedding the light on stepfathers. Rickey Smiley and Special K honor their stepfathers. They call them and ask them fatherly questions and share how much they appreciate them in their lives.

Shoutout To All The Step Daddies! Rickey Smiley & Special K Shows Love To Their Step-Fathers! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com