99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

On November 4th, the actress that sings is going to flip the narrative into the singer that also acts. Coco Jones will be releasing her EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” features 7 amazing records. Within those 7 songs will be “Caliber” which dropped in April & the newest single “ICU.”

Upon releasing “ICU” and on a media run in Atlanta, Sam Sirmons of Ryan Cameron Uncensored was able to catch up with Coco to discuss her new project & what the inspiration behind the latest single is.

In the interview, they also cover:

Her sound of her music

Who she would be starstruck for after seeing Rihanna during the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere in LA

You can hear the full interview below:

Coco Jones Is The Moment, Mood, & Music You Are Missing! was originally published on majicatl.com