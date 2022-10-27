EXCLUSIVE: 8Ball & MJG Discuss Details Of Upcoming Biopic At Magic City Classic Live Broadcast

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Though it’s not their hometown, 8 Ball & MJG came to Birmingham, Alabama to chop it up with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for the Magic City Classic. The Memphis, Tennessee natives came to show love and perform and dropped a bunch of exclusive information. Sharing what they listen to and how they keep up with the new generation, the hip-hop duo is also dropping a biopic soon.

Hear them in the video below with the details.

