Shari Ginyard’s Brand BridgeParker Bags Takes Craftsmanship And Innovation To The Next Level

What is the inspiration behind BridgeParker bags?

Shows like Girlfriends & SATC were my biggest inspiration! The fashion was so iconic. Every week, I’d watch and imagine either dressing the characters or designing something that was on their lust list. I always imagined being a fashion designer until one night, I dreamed of a purse I had never seen before. I took a trip to my local goodwill and brought a huge box of little satin clutches that just happened to be by the register. I took them home and began my journey as a bag maker!

How long did it take for you to develop the brand?

I started in 2006! The brand went through one name change and about three logos. In the beginning, I only made bags out of placemats and upholstery fabrics. After going to an “Open See” at Henri Bendel and not being chosen, I was determined to turn my brand into a luxury household name. One of the buyers told me she loved what I was doing but doing it in leather. She said, “Our customer loves leather.” That’s all it took! With that “no,” I made an agreement with myself to go all the way!

What has your brand accomplished that you’re most proud of?

Growing up in Bridgeport, Connecticut, we always heard about this super expensive mall in Atlanta called Phipps Plaza. Well, in 2021, I was able to sell my handbags there for a year! Before that, I had the pleasure of owning and operating two brick-and-mortar stores. Lastly, my handbags were filmed in a couple of yet-to-be-released Lions Gate films.

What is the most challenging part of being an entrepreneur?

Comparison! Hands down, comparison is the worst thing an entreprenuer can do to themselves. I must remind myself that everyone goes down a different path to success. I always say as long as I keep showing up and hitting the nail on the head, it’s going to happen for BridgeParker.

Where would you like to see Bridge Parker go?

BridgeParker bags will be in major stores and showrooms across the country. I have my sights set on opening a flagship store here in Atlanta as well.

Who is your dream customer? Who do you think NEEDS BridgeParker in their handbag collection?

I want BridgeParker to be a must have for women and girls everywhere! But my dreeeeeaaam bag owner is The Boss Tracee Ellis Ross. It’s my goal for the bags to be something people put on their holiday wishlist!

