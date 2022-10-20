99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ashanti is still celebrating her birthday month and took to Instagram earlier today to show us how she’s celebrating and of course, she’s doing it in style!

For her birthday post, the beauty wore the super cute, curve hugging Retrofete dress to perfection which was nude colored and cut out in all the right places. She wore the sexy, sparkling look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers and was all smiles as she served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in slicked back pony tail and paired the look with gold strappy heels to round out her effortless slay.

Taking to the social media platform, the talented starlet shared the beautiful look with her millions of Instagram followers, captioning the photo set, “Reflecting on the blessings… ”

Check out the stunning post below.

If this is how the beauty is celebrating her birthday month then we can’t wait to see what else she’ll give us! This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again?

Ashanti Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Retrofete Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com