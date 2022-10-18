Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Becomes Pro-Gun YouTuber After His Online Fundraiser Flounders

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In a glaring example of using one’s privilege to financially capitalize on gun deaths, Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse has started a YouTube channel devoted to all-things guns in a purported demonstration of his devotion to the Second Amendment.

The same underage person who illegally transported an assault rifle from his home in Illinois to Wisconsin following racial justice protests stemming from the police shooting of a Black man in the back multiple times is now a YouTuber glorifying guns in hopes he can make a cheap buck from the deplorable endeavor.

A video posted Monday on Twitter was widely shared and showed a brief clip of Rittenhouse thanking people for watching his YouTube channel.

“I have some great content that I look forward to making for you guys,” Rittenhouse, now 19, is shown saying while sitting in front of apparent assault rifles and thanking Brandon Herrera, who was sitting next to him. For the uninitiated, Herrera describes himself as a “Pro-2A Absolutist” and boasts an Instagram account replete with photos and videos of — yep, you guessed it — guns galore.

The first video was posted to Rittenhouse’s YouTube account on Sunday and is simply entitled, “Welcome to my channel.”

NewsOne is not linking to Rittenhouse’s YouTube channel for obvious reasons. But trust is, it exists. As of Tuesday morning, the lone video posted to the channel had 34,000 views.

Under the “ABOUT” portion of his YouTube page, Rittenhouse introduces himself as a victim:

“My name is Kyle Rittenhouse. You might remember me as the kid who defended himself with a firearm during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Join me in my journey to learn everything I can about new and vintage firearms and help to defend the Second Amendment.”

He ends his description with four fateful words: “Shall not be infringed.”

This might be a cheap money play

The YouTube page’s very humble beginning has some seriously curious timing. Especially since it was only last month when Rittenhouse started an online fundraising effort (on a digital platform not named GoFundMe, which forbids raising money for people like Rittenhouse) to help pay for his legal plight.

“I was found innocent, but the fight hasn’t stopped. I am currently being attacked via a civil lawsuit in Wisconsin,” Rittenhouse captioned a tweet on Sept. 19 that included a link to his GiveSendGo account. “I’d like to thank everyone for the ongoing support. Thank you to my dear friends who set this up for me, we won’t stop fighting!”

Back when NewsOne covered that madness, his crowdfunding had barely attracted any donations. Nearly a full month later, Rittenhouse’s goal of $150,000 had only garnered $9,719 as of Tuesday morning. (Again, no link for obvious reasons, but trust us here.)

All of which brings us back to his YouTube channel, which — if organized the right way — can prove to be a huge money maker. On the flip side, judging from the relatively low number of visitors in the first few days of his YouTube page’s existence, he stands to make pennies if this keeps up.

With that said, a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers can make roughly $60,000 a year from ad revenue if they are consistently posting content. As of Tuesday morning, Rittenhouse had more than 38,000 subscribers.

The post Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Becomes Pro-Gun YouTuber After His Online Fundraiser Flounders appeared first on NewsOne.

