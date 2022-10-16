‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Alex Mingus may have won the internet this weekend. In a viral video, Mingus accepted a “valor award” from police in Saint Paul, Minneapolis. After the Saint Paul interim police chief gave remarks, Mingus took the opportunity to talk about the issues with policing.

At the beginning of his remarks, Mingus removes his hoodie to reveal a shirt that reads “SMASH WHITE SUPREMACY.” He then turns to the police chief and explains how multiple police cars drove past him as he intervened in a crisis moment.

“I’m very uncomfortable being here with you guys because I do not rock with the police,” he said in his acceptance remarks. “They don’t up us safe. We keep us safe…riots work.”

Mingus subsequently explained the full course of events in an interview with the independent media outlet On Site Public Media. Driving his wife to work, he heard shots ring out nearby.

In what sounds like a wild scene from a movie, Mingus explains that at some point, he comes across a man who was shot. Despite the confusing scene, he has the presence of mind to get out of his car and try to stop the bleeding.

“I jump out with a shirt to tie him off. And he’s so animated. And so like in shock,” Mingus explained. “All of these people said to protect and serve drove past a chance to preserve life.

Had he not stopped, the person could have lost his life.

“Later on that evening, one of the St. Paul Police Officers called me and let me know that the surgeon has told them that it severed an artery in his arm,” he continued. “And had I not stopped to tie him off that he would have died there in the street.”

He said he insisted on having the ceremony outside the police department headquarters.

“I didn’t want to go inside the building because I am terrified of the police,” Mingus said. “I’m terrified of the police. Because George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Dante right, Amir Locke.”

