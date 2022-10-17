Sec. Of Education Explains Student Loan Forgiveness With RCU!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Right now, the Student Loan Forgiveness application is OPEN! There was a lot questions surrounding how the application process would be and the Biden Administration reached out to Ryan Cameron Uncensored to try to ease all concerns!

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sat down with executive producer of RCU, Sam Sirmons, to discuss how the Student Loan Forgiveness plan will help black borrowers!

Watch the full interview below:





To apply, visit HERE.

