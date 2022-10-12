99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Fans are sending thoughts and prayer to Brandy Norwood. The singer and actress, 43, suffered a possible seizure, and is recovering in an L.A. hospital, according to TMZ.

According to the website, “Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they got an EMS call to Brandy’s home at noon Tuesday. Sources with direct knowledge tell us it’s believed Brandy suffered a seizure, and she was taken to a local hospital.”

The website went on to say, “At this time, we’re told Brandy is still in the hospital — her parents have been there with her — and it appears she will recover.”

The cause of the possible seizure is unknown and Norwood’s family have not confirmed TMZ’s reports.

In a now deleted post captured by The Shade Room, Ray J posted a frightening message that said, “If it wasn’t for my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

Brandy responded to her brother’s cry for help with a childhood image of the siblings, and a caption that read, “Need you bro @rayj ”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Norwood family.

Story developing.

Prayers Up: Brandy Norwood Reportedly Hospitalized For Possible Seizure was originally published on hellobeautiful.com