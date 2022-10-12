99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Kanye West is taking it up a notch and could possibly be putting his children at risk. Kim Kardashian recently hired more security for the kids after their father released the name of their school. Kanye has been petitioning for the kids to go to his Donda school which is why he outed the name of the school.

Hear more on this story and why Ma$e canceled his tour.

Hot Spot: Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security For Her Kids After Kanye Leaked Their School’s Name was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com