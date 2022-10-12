HomeCelebrity News

Brandy Hospitalized After Possible Seizure

Brandy Norwood spotted at BBC Radio One Xtra

Source: WENN.com / WENN

According to TMZ, Brandy Norwood is recovering after possibly suffering a seizure on Tuesday. The 43-year-old singer and actress was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after law enforcement sources were called to her home around noon time.

