The Movie TILL is about the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Now critics are already looking for the movie to be called next year’s Oscar Best Movie Winner.

Jayln Hall joins the morning show to discuss the process of the historic role of playing Emmett Till and how he got the opportunity.

Jalyn Hall Talks The Process & Pressures Of Playing Emmett Till In The Movie “TILL” [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com