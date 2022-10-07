99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach shines on the cover of Fashion Canada in a fabulous sequin, pinstripe pantsuit styled by his client, Zendaya.

Our favorite image consultant, Law Roach, is having a full-circle moment for his latest cover story. The fashion gawd posted the striking cover to his page, expressing how he was styling Zendaya for Fashion Canada four short years ago. Fast forward to today, and she is styling him for the same magazine. Roach captioned his picture with, “Proof Positive that anything is possible…. I’m on the cover of @fashioncanada styled by @zendaya the same cover that I styled her 4 years ago using the exact same team. @ninomunoz photographed both of us @kimblehaircare did our hair and @officialsheiks did the makeup! The UNIVERSE is truly amazing.”

It’s totally obvious that Zendaya’s styling skills are on point and her taste is lavish. The actress clothed Roach in a $37,260 black and gold Gucci jacket and $29,755 matching pants for the cover.

Inside the issue, Roach talks about his career trajectory and how the hurdles he faced as an up-and-coming celebrity stylist elevated his creativity. “Because these luxury labels said no for so long, I was forced to find other ways to dress her,” he says. “And I think she’s proof that you don’t need to wear big brands to become a fashion girl. We did it on our own,” stated Roach.

To see more of Law Roach’s extravagant looks and to read the full article, click here.

Law Roach Is A Style King On The Cover Of Fashion Canada was originally published on hellobeautiful.com