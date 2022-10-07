Chloe Bailey Sizzles In Paris Wearing A Clueless-Like Miu Miu Ensemble

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Chloe Bailey has internet users smitten with her latest thirst trap on Instagram. On Thursday, the “Have Mercy” hitmaker took to the gram with a few smoldering photos of herself decked down in a tweed Miu Miu ensemble. In one pic, the 24-year-old had her curvaceous assets on full display as she posed for the camera standing from a balcony somewhere in Paris.

“Get a clue,” the star, who is one half of sister singing duo Chloe X Hailey, wrote in the caption. Another photo pictured the Georgia native standing in front of the Eiffel tower as she strutted in a pair of black and white kitten heels and a cute purse.

The looks just keep on giving with Chloe, and the wins keep on rolling in, too.

Earlier this week, Pepsi premiered their “Footloose” inspired soda commercial featuring the talented singer. Chloe is now following in the footsteps of her mentor Beyoncé and superstars like Madonna and Mariah Carey, who have all made career-breaking strides with their Pepsi ad debuts. During an interview with PEOPLE, the “Ungodly Hour” crooner gushed about the huge milestone.

“When I got the ask from Pepsi, I was completely ecstatic and over the moon. I was like, ‘Wow, I get to have my pop star moment’ — so early in my career,” Chloe shared. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always dreamt of this moment.”

In the short ad, the singer steps into a diner where she delivers a modern-day take on the 1984 classic musical Footloose. The big opportunity struck an emotional cord for Chloe, who was blown away when she saw Beyoncé’s 2003 Pepsi commercial. If you remember, the classic ad captures a hyped gas station employee singing “Crazy in Love” before Bey approaches the shocked super fan to ask for directions.

“When you saw her walking to the Pepsi vending machine, and the guy was so mesmerized. That’s been ingrained in my memory,” she said. “All the icons have had their own Pepsi moment, and now having mine is really surreal.” In the future, Bailey hopes to take her singing, acting and dancing talents to Broadway. “I just love entertaining, period. My goal is to have an EGOT,” she added.

Congrats to Chloe Bailey! What did you think about that Miu Miu ensemble? Tell us in the comment sections.

