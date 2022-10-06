Taylour Paige Ties The Knot With Her Boo Rivington Starchild

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Zola star Taylour Paige celebrated her 32nd birthday in the best way– with a big secret wedding! On Oct. 5, the actress tied the knot with designer Rivington Starchild. The pair didn’t post photos from their epic wedding day on social media, but thankfully, a few attendees shared some precious pics of the lavish event.

On Instagram, one photo shot by screenwriter Logan Laurice captured Paige dazzling in a satin form-fitted wedding dress. The beautiful piece featured a lush hood that covered the star as she prepared to make her way down the aisle. The Independent Spirit Award recipient complimented the look with straight-back cornrows and a pair of shiny diamond stud earrings. It looks like the couple tied the knot alongside close friends and family.

Paige and Starchild’s wedding comes nearly two weeks after the actress cheekily revealed her engagement ring with a photo of herself hugged up against the Rivington roi Rebis designer. “Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too,” she captioned the photo in which she wore a flashy diamond ring, presumably from Tiffany & Co. Until now, Paige has kept her buzzing romance with Starchild on the wraps. It’s unclear when the two actually began dating, but there are a few photos of the pair on Starchild’s design Paige RRR 123. Love is such a sacred and personal topic, so we don’t blame Paige for keeping the intimate parts of her life off of social media and out of the public eye. Sis looks so happy and she’s literally glowing. Congrats to Taylour Paige! DON’T MISS.. ‘Zola’ Is Meant To Be A Celebration Of Black Womanhood, Sexuality, Freedom, And Empowerment

