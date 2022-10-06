More Than 30 Dead, Dozens of Children Killed in Mass Shooting at Thai Daycare

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Prayers are in order for dozens of families in Thailand after a former police officer opened fire inside a daycare, killing at least 24 young children. In total, 37 people were killed and another 12 were wounded. The shooter took his own life after the attack. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in Thailand’s history.

Most of the children who died were preschoolers.

The gunman was reportedly fired from his position as a police officer months ago after being caught with drugs. Before his attack on the daycare, he had already slain his own wife and child at home.

The attacker, Panya Kamrap, 34, used several different weapons, including a handgun, a knife, and a shotgun, in his assault.

According to Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the assailant was having personal problems before this attack, though it’s unclear of exactly what those problems may have been.

‘Firearm-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries like the United States and Brazil, but higher than in countries like Japan and Singapore that have strict gun control laws. The rate of firearms related deaths in 2019 was about 4 per 100,000, compared with about 11 per 100,000 in the U.S. and nearly 23 per 100,000 in Brazil.’

It’s hard to imagine the pain and grief that these families will experience over the coming days and weeks. There lives will surely never be the same.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all the victims. We’ll have more on this story as details emerge.

