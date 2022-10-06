Nia Long Shares First Instagram Post On Mental Health Since Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Nia Long is speaking out on mental health almost two weeks after the cheating scandal with her fiancé went public.

Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics violated team policies by allegedly being intimate with a female staff member of the team while in a long-term relationship with Nia. She posted a quote meme to her Instagram page about social media and in response, many women in her comments offered positive feedback.

“A tip for mental health,” the post says, “learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.” The post was captioned with a heart.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said in a statement issued to ET. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Udoka also previously spoke out with a statement reading, “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

There’s no word on what the couple plans to do moving forward but they do share almost 10 years together, a 10-year-old son, Kez, and Long’s son, Massai, from a previous relationship.

