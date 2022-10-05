99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

There’s no bond like the bond between sisters, twin sisters to be exact. And Tamera Mowry-Housely has her sister Tia Mowry’s back. Tamera visited the Today Show to promote her book ‘You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies’ where she addressed recent news of her sister Tia filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict.

During the segment, Tamera was asked how she reacted to the news. “I support her,” she said boldly. “Whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back.”

“I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of wants to process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. And as a sister, I’m just going to respect that,” she added.

Tia and Cory made headlines and even became trending topics on Twitter after TMZ dropped the shocking report about their impending divorce. According to TMZ, Tia filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

Tia later took to Instagram to address her fans. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she captured a throwback photo of her and Cory. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Tamera commented under the photo,” love you.” Cory briefly responded on his Instastories, writing a cryptic message, “acting off emotions will cost you everytime.”

We can all agree, this is one we didn’t see coming and are sending prayers Tia’s way.

Tamera Mowry-Housely Reacts to Sister Tia Filing For Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com