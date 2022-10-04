99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Kenya Moore is speaking about her estranged divorce from her husband Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she wishes that she would’ve gotten a prenup and feels like he convinced her not to. The divorce remains at a standstill in her divorce after it was initiated in 2019.

Gary has the tea on Ms. Kenya Moore’s marriage.

Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore Regrets Not Getting A Prenup With Marc Daly [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com