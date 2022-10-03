Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lori Harvey and Marjorie Harvey are certainly mother-daughter fashion goals this week while spending time at Paris Fashion Week and they’ve just given us another slay to swoon over!

After snatching out edges in Valentino over the weekend in their designer fits, the beautiful mother-daughter duo took to Instagram again to give us fashion envy when they posed on the streets of Paris donning coordinated looks.

Lori rocked a long, deep grey trench coat which she paired with a grey turtle neck sweater and black slacks. She accessorized the look with dark shades and wore a black and white Balenciaga baseball cap over her sleek straight bob. Marjorie matched her daughter’s fly and took her fashion up a notch when she wroted a tan colored trench coat with a dramatic collar. She accessorized the look with black boots and wore black gloves that covered her arms. She also donned stunner shades for her appearance but opted for white shades to compliment her look.

The proud mama took to Instagram to show off the classic looks, posting a series of photos of the duo as they strutted their stuff on the streets of the fashionable city. “PFW with my baby girl ,” she captioned the photo set for her 3 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

After killing it on the fashion scene for New York Fashion Week, it was only a matter of time before Lori teamed up with her fashionable mama to give us a few more looks to swoon over! Beauties, what do you think about the latest slay from the mother-daughter duo?

