Chloe Bailey took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her killer curves and once aggain, we’re swooning!

Taking to the social platform, the beauty showed off her fashionable style and killer bod when she rocked a curve hugging, orange and black animal print catsuit that fit her like a glove. The catsuit featured feather detailing at the top and included matching black gloves which she wore past her elbows.

As for her hair, the talented songsess traded in her signature locs for an oversized bun and matching animal print headband that she wore around her head. She added to the look with dramatic makeup on her face and minimal jewelry to let the ensemble speak for itself.

The starlet shared the fashionable IG Carousel post with her millions of Instagram followers, captioning the photo set, “betty boop ”

Check out the fashion forward post below!

Chloe’s 5.4 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “SHE IS EVERYTHING ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!! ” while another commented saying, “Chloe how are you breathing!? completely snatched!”

Go off, Chloe! We just love this sexy look on her! Beauties, what do you think about Chloe’s latest photo set? Did she nail it?

Chloe Bailey Channels Betty Boop In Latest Instagram Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com