One of our favorite fashion queens, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her fabulous style in an all yellow look that we absolutely love!
The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the look, “on brand”
Check it out below.
“SEXY!!!! ” one of the starlet’s millions of fans said of the look while another wrote, “Perfection ” while another commented was simply in awe of her locs, simply writing, “HAIR ”
As usual, we’re loving Tracee’s look and are already adding it to our fashion vision boards! Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s fashionable slay? Did she nail it?
Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Yellow Suit While Promoting Pattern Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com