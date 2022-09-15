99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Maria More tries to give us the Front Page News before Rickey went on his Queen rant. There was a railroad strike on the rise but President Biden was able to stop that with a tentative labor deal. Rickey Smiley has a prediction on how Queen Elizabeth’s funeral would go if she did a tour here in the states. Rock T also has your sports picks in the video below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Rickey Smiley’s Prediction Of The Queen’s Funeral Run In The States [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com