Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Tasteless Emmy Stunt

“Abbott Elementary” creator-star Quinta Brunson went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show two days after his tasteless stunt during her Emmy acceptance speech where he apologized.

Kimmel gave Brunson his stage so she could deliver a longer than 45 second acceptance speech:

“I have a little favor to ask. So you know how when you win an Emmy you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time. And then … you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

