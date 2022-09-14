HomeCelebrity News

Ray J Exposes The Kardashian’s Wicked Ways

Ray J has been the target of blame for leaking the Kim K. sex tapes but now has receipts exposing the plot and plans that were orchestrated by her mother Kris to make Kim a star. It was all about money with a business deal between them and Vivid Entertainment to market it as a leaked tape, and it proved to be a success with millions being made.

Ray J says their deal had each of them receiving $400,000 plus 12.5% of the profits. He also claims Kris Jenner actually looked at both sex tapes and picked the one where Kim looked the best.

