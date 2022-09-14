Ray J Exposes The Kardashian’s Wicked Ways

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ray J has been the target of blame for leaking the Kim K. sex tapes but now has receipts exposing the plot and plans that were orchestrated by her mother Kris to make Kim a star. It was all about money with a business deal between them and Vivid Entertainment to market it as a leaked tape, and it proved to be a success with millions being made.

Ray J says their deal had each of them receiving $400,000 plus 12.5% of the profits. He also claims Kris Jenner actually looked at both sex tapes and picked the one where Kim looked the best.

See story here