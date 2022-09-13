99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

A juror suffered from a panic attack during R. Kelly’s case. She was excused and another juror, a white man was brought in after she said she couldn’t go on anymore. Usher will be debuting a documentary and a deluxe edition of ‘My Way’ 25 years later.

In yesterday’s news, Sheryl Lee Ralph won her first Emmy and made history! She gave an amazing speech but hear why Rickey Smiley wasn’t feeling it.

Hot Spot: This Is Why Rickey Smiley Was Disappointed In Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy Speech! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com