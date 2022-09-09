Encore: Eminem Reveals Details Of Near Death Overdose Scare In 2007

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Eminem has had to fight his share of demons. He recently opened up about his near death overdose back in 2007 that almost left him permanently brain damaged.

As per Complex the Detroit native is giving the world a look into his past drug issues. Slim joined his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, during a special edition of Rosenberg’s original SiriusXM podcast series: Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2. During Part one of their two-episode sit-down, the “Rap God” rapper got candid about his substance abuse issues and taking about “75-80 valium” a night during his detox. “It took a long time for my brain to start working again,” he revealed.

Paul went on to add further context to story. “You literally were coming off of an overdose, and they had to sort of stabilize you with a few medications,” Rosenberg explained. “And some of them took you a minute to adjust to—let’s just leave it at that. So, you’re learning how to rap again almost literally, right? Because it’s the first time, probably, you were creating without having substances in your body in…however many years, right?” Marshall went on to disclose that Paul was very worried about potential after effects. “Didn’t you ask the doctors when I first started rapping again, didn’t you say, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage’?” Em asked. “Yeah. I thought you might have some permanent problems,” Paul replied. “Yeah. I was concerned, for sure.”

Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 features Paul Rosenberg looking back and sitting down with special guests that have helped, guided and inspired Eminem throughout his career. The special takes an in depth look at the hits, art, videos, and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects. The seven-episode series airs on Eminem’s SiriusXM channel Shade 45 and is available as a podcast on the SXM App, Stitcher and more. You can check out some of the footage below.

Photo:

The post Encore: Eminem Reveals Details Of Near Death Overdose Scare In 2007 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Encore: Eminem Reveals Details Of Near Death Overdose Scare In 2007 was originally published on hiphopwired.com