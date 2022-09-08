Tia Mowry Says Traveling Is A Priority For Herself And Her Family ‘When You Travel, You Grow, And You Learn’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Actress and entrepreneur Tia Mowry got her start in the entertainment industry at the young age of twelve. Alongside her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, the duo dominated television screens, starring in the hit series, Sister, Sister. Since venturing out on solo projects, Mowry has consistently made a name for herself and never fails to leave her audience wanting more – ask the many fans patiently waiting for a Sister, Sister reboot. Or for Mowry to return as her beloved character, Melanie, on BET’s The Game.

At 44 years old, the actress also made a name for herself outside the film and television world. She never fails to pop out with a new protective style on Instagram, serve up a stunning look, or share some at-home DIY tips with fans on YouTube – all of which are passions for Mowry, in addition to her love for travel. So for her latest initiative, she’s teamed up with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card to launch the Boundless Bucket List Contest. For this contest, three lucky winners will receive a travel experience of a lifetime, in the form of $50,000, to embark on their own bucket list trip.

HelloBeautiful sat down for an exclusive interview with Tia Mowry. She shared why it was so important for her to give the gift of travel, what initially sparked her love for venturing abroad, and how readers can enter the Boundless Bucket List contest.

First and foremost, I want to start by delving into your love for travel. We know that both of your parents joined the army when you and your sister were children. Can you share with us your earliest travel memory or the moment you believed sparked your love for exploring abroad?

I would definitely have to say moving from Hawaii to Texas initially sparked my love for travel because I was able to be exposed to two different ways of living at such a young age. And each city or place where I stayed, I learned from – it became a part of my DNA, and it really helped to build character.

I was living in Hawaii for about five years, and it was all about the beach. My dad would go out, spear fish, and barbecue. It became a ritual for my family. I remember seeing him put oysters on the grill. I even remember the luaus. And just the people dancing, the pineapple fields, the sugar canes. And then being transferred to Texas – it was a completely different way of living. I remember every morning in school, we had to do the pledge of allegiance or sing a patriotic song. It was just mind-blowing how you could be in a different environment and have a completely different experience.

You’re teaming up with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card to launch the Boundless Bucket List Contest on September 8. Why was it so important for you to provide this life-changing opportunity – for three lucky winners to embark on a $50,000 bucket list trip?

Traveling is very intentional for me. It’s something that’s a priority when it comes to myself and my family. When you travel, you grow, and you learn. And when you’re out of your comfort zone, you can experience a whole different environment and learn how to be less judgemental of other people and how they live. And I feel like it really changes you as a person. If we had more people in this world who are less judgemental, more accepting, and full of respect, I feel like we would have a better world. So I’m so excited that this contest is giving three incredible winners the opportunity to explore, experience new things, and create memories.

Anybody can sign up and enter this content. All you have to do is go to www.chase.com/boundlessbucketlist and create a Pinterest board of your favorite destination. Then explain why this trip would change your life in a 60-second video or in an essay. The value of this is up to $50,000, so it really is a life-changing experience. Three winners will be able to have an incredible experience that nobody can take away from them. Material things come and go, but when you have an experience, that’s something that can never ever be taken away from you.

I love that you’re doing that with your children. I saw you recently just took a trip with your sister and your kids. It must be so mind-blowing to watch your children be able to experience the world in these new ways.

It really does. And I really feel like that is my purpose as a mother. My purpose is to build their character and their integrity. And this is one way that I do that. Just having them be able to be in a different environment, to learn and grow, and show respect and love for other cultures – it really fills up my heart.

You’re a busy mother of two, a wife, an actress, and a content creator. Do you have any plans for the rest of the summer? Is there anywhere that you haven’t yet traveled to that is on your bucket travel list?

One thing that I’m looking forward to is traveling with my son, Cre. His name actually means “traveler.” And he’s named after a tribe of Indians that would travel around the world. And so I feel like he’s already living up to his name.

He enjoys traveling, so I want to go to Japan with him. I’ve never been to Tokyo, but we are very passionate about the culture. And my son loves anime; he’s a huge fan. He also loves the food. So I said, what better way to educate him than to put him in that environment? So he can even build more respect and learn more about a culture outside his own. So, Tokyo is definitely on my bucket list.

Are there any upcoming projects or films that you would like us to be on the lookout for?

Yes, Family Reunion is coming out soon. I don’t have a date for the release, but we did finish our last and final season. So we have some incredible episodes lined up – and I feel like this is the best season yet.

Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix is a YouTube channel that I’m constantly creating content for. I’m always doing fun, inspiring videos there. And I do have a cookware line called Spice By Tia Mowry. And then I have something else that’s under my sleeve that I cannot wait to share. That announcement will be coming in the next few months. But I’m staying busy. I love what I do and want to continue to inspire and encourage people to be the best version of themselves. And to enjoy life.

**Travelers can enter the Boundless Bucket List Contest beginning today through October 6, 2022, at 5 PM EST. Winners will be notified on or about November 7, 2022. And official contest rules can be found here.

