Kerry Washington Shines On The Cover Of Who What Wear Magazine

When Kerry Washington shows up for a fashion shoot, consider it handled! The award-winning actress recently posed for the Who What Wear Magazine (WWW) cover, donning an assortment of high-fashion couture from Laquan Smith, Christian Siriano, and Robert Cavalli.

In one photo, the star shined in a black bodycon dress that contoured her cinched waist and muscular arms. Black fabric trailed off the side of her shoulders as she stared at the camera, wearing a thin veil.

In another photo, the Scandal actress struck a pose in a gorgeous floral embroidered mini dress. On Instagram, Washington shared a cute video of herself wearing the beautiful garment.

On Acting

We’ve seen Washington take on the White House as the fierce Olivia Pope, and now, the star is gearing up to appear in Netflix’s forthcoming fantasy film School for Good and Evil. Fans may do a double take when they see the star appear as the sunny and kind Professor Dovey in the film. Inside the latest issue of WWW Magazine, Washington said she was excited about taking on a new genre different from the drama-filled storylines fans are used to seeing her portray.

“I’m really drawn to comedy and to genres outside of drama, but I’ve trafficked mostly in drama in my career. I always say to people… outside of anything having to do with motherhood, because that’s just its own brilliant, gorgeous pot of gold, … my two most favorite weeks of my life were my honeymoon and when I hosted SNL,” she explained. “I actually was pregnant when I hosted SNL, so I think that is part of it. But I love comedy. I love outside-the-box creative swings. I love going to work for joy. And I just haven’t been able to do a lot of it.”

Her personal style

Regarding her personal style, Washington isn’t afraid to mix things up on the red carpet or with her daily attire.

“I like to traffic in some of the complexity that we’re talking about. It feels important to me to not wear a look that’s just completely straightforward and common or easy,” she continued. “I really love working with classic silhouettes but finding ways to add a bit of edge. Whether it’s through modernity or through palette or accessory, I like to add some quirk or some edge or a sense of individuality. I think dressing, particularly dressing on the carpet but even dressing in everyday life, is such an opportunity to express something. So I try to not waste that.”

Washington credited her long-time stylist and fashion titan Law Roach for helping her to pull together some of her riveting red carpet ensembles.

“He’s such a genius. I really love working with him. If anything, he has really helped me to lean into exploring and discovering more of a sense of self. I tend to think of red carpet-dressing more as a costume. There’s this character, red carpet Kerry, and I dress her. Working with Law has really encouraged me to reveal a bit more of myself in the simplicity of the choices and not having the spark of individuality need to be attached to risk-taking and something loud, but being willing to more soulfully reveal myself in the simplicity of the moment,” she added.

Check out Washington’s full cover story with WWW Magazine here.

Kerry Washington Shines On The Cover Of Who What Wear Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com