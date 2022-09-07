Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.

The revered talk show host debuted a new platinum blonde look for the season 4 premiere of the Tamron Hall Show that had viewers at home doing a double take. Donning her signature bright pearly smile, Hall greeted fans during the season premiere wearing a yellow printed dress and matching pants. The 51-year-old broadcaster shined as she showed off her new short golden blonde tresses that whisped up into a delicate puff and trailed off to the side of her face. Hall jazzed up the look with gold hoop earrings and black heels.

On Instagram, Hall called her beautiful blonde moment the “Golden hour.” In the caption, the star also tagged the “Glam Squad” responsible for pulling together her fabulous look for the season premiere. Celebrity Hairstylist Johnny Wright helped to create the broadcaster’s bouncy blonde hair, while Eric Niemand took charge of the star’s dazzling ensemble. For makeup, Hall rocked natural foundation along with a subtle smokey eye courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Raul Otero.

Here are a few more angles of Hall’s classic blonde look.

This blonde hair compliments Hall’s stunning face so well, right?

Tamron Hall has been rocking her hair short for years. In 2016, the star opened up about her signature look to fans on Facebook, noting how the short hairstyle made her feel like herself.

“I started getting really nasty comments from people on social media about my hair, making assumptions about me as a person,” she said, according to PEOPLE. Hall began growing her hair out to avoid the rude commentary from internet trolls. Still, her mother eventually pushed her to keep her short hair. Hall told fans that her “soul came back” when she decided to keep her short hairdo. “This is who I am. Deal with it,” she said.

That same year, Hall revealed in an essay for Today that soul icon Anita Baker inspired her decision to cut her hair.

“Everyone used to say, ‘Oh, wow, she’s got Halle Berry hair,’ but the truth is, it’s fashioned off of Anita Baker,” she explained at the time. “My boyfriend at the time was absolutely obsessed with her. He just loved her. And I wanted to have Anita Baker hair.”

We love it, Tamron!

What did you think about Hall’s blazing blonde hairstyle? Sound off in the comments.

