HomeCelebrity News

Accuser Wants L.A. D.A. To Arrest Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears

Accuser Wants L.A. D.A. To Arrest Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish

Source: Warner Media / Turner

The woman suing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for alleged child sexual abuse has asked the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to arrest and prosecute them.

In her letter to L.A. Dist. Atty. George Gascón, Jane Doe says her mother has filed a police report regarding Haddish and Spears’ alleged crimes in Las Vegas in 2020 but Vegas authorities passed the case along to the LAPD, which “has done nothing with this complaint.” Wow, this sounds a lot like the 2Pac death investigation.

See story here

Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving
5 photos

 

Close