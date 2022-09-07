Accuser Wants L.A. D.A. To Arrest Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The woman suing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for alleged child sexual abuse has asked the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to arrest and prosecute them.

In her letter to L.A. Dist. Atty. George Gascón, Jane Doe says her mother has filed a police report regarding Haddish and Spears’ alleged crimes in Las Vegas in 2020 but Vegas authorities passed the case along to the LAPD, which “has done nothing with this complaint.” Wow, this sounds a lot like the 2Pac death investigation.

See story here