HomeNational

Juul Settles With $440M Payment In Teen Vaping Probe

Juul Settles With $440M Payment In Teen Vaping Probe

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro

Source: Telemundo / Telemundo Indy

After a two-year long multi-state probe, electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs has settled for $438.5 million. The payout will go to 33 states and Puerto Rico over a period of six to 10 years, including $16 million for vaping prevention and education.

The multi-state investigation unveiled that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens through targeted ads and social media posts, launch parties and product giveaways.

See story here

Close