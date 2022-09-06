HomeCelebrity News

Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Child Abuse Skit Video Surfaces

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are the target of two alleged victims, siblings referred to as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe,” who claim both comedians were involved with abusing them in their youth and causing serious trauma.

The Daily Beast reported this story and there was no comment from either comedian but now a video of ta disturbing skit has now surfaced and the case has taken a turn for the worst in the public eye.

