Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Child Abuse Skit Video Surfaces

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are the target of two alleged victims, siblings referred to as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe,” who claim both comedians were involved with abusing them in their youth and causing serious trauma.

The Daily Beast reported this story and there was no comment from either comedian but now a video of ta disturbing skit has now surfaced and the case has taken a turn for the worst in the public eye.

