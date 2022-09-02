Southwest Airlines Pilot Threatens To ‘Pull Back To the Gate’ If Passenger Doesn’t Quit AirDropping Nudes

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Apparently, a Southwest Airlines passenger tried to take the whole “mile high club” thing into the digital age and started AirDropping nude photos to unsuspecting recipients causing the pilot to have to issue a warning to the whole plane. Basically, it was the air traffic safety version of: “You kids better start behaving or I’m going to turn this car right around!”

According to CNN, the now-viral incident all started on a flight from Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“So here is the deal. If this continues while we’re on the ground I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and [everyone’s] vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot is heard saying in reference to whoever was leaking nudes nobody asked for. “So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

While idiots and perverts might believe this kind of thing is all fun and games, AirDroppiing in panes is a problem that threatens the safety of other passengers.

From the U.S. Sun:

It comes as, in May, travellers were AirDropped pictures of plane disasters, leading to one passenger having a panic attack and another fainting.

The pilot returned to the gate after the crew made them aware, and police were called, who arrested nine passengers, all in their late teens.

Last year passengers of a United flight were left terrified after they received a photo of a gun via Apple’s AirDrop.

The prankster was a teenager who had used Apple’s AirDrop, a file-sharing feature, to share images of an Airsoft gun.

A number of flights have been cancelled after children made threats to the plane, seeming to be trying to play a practical joke.

But beyond all that, sending nude photos to strangers (or anyone who did not content to receive them for that matter) is just gross. It’s predatory. (In this case, on an “I Believe I Can Fly” level.)

What is wrong with some people?

The post Southwest Airlines Pilot Threatens To ‘Pull Back To the Gate’ If Passenger Doesn’t Quit AirDropping Nudes appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Southwest Airlines Pilot Threatens To ‘Pull Back To the Gate’ If Passenger Doesn’t Quit AirDropping Nudes was originally published on hiphopwired.com