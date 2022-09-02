HOV DID: Jay-Z Defends His Billionaire Boss Talk In Rare Twitter Spaces Chat

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Jay-Z has long ago surpassed the reality of his rough upbringing in Brooklyn, N.Y., and now counts himself as one of the few billionaires in the world. In a rare Twitter spaces conversation, Hov defended his billionaire boss talk that peppers his bars of late and framed that the use of the world capitalist is something of an offensive term.

In a Twitter Spaces chat hosted by journalist Rob Markman on Wednesday (August 31), Jay-Z was joined by DJ Khaled as the pair discussed the new album, GOD DID, and the title track that had much of the Internet buzzing last week due to the featured verse of the Brooklyn star.

A snippet of the Twitter chat circulated online and sparked a debate regarding Jay’s flaunting of wealth and how often it appears in his lyrics. Firing back with unflinching confidence, Jay says that the direction of his lyrics will continue to focus on the grind he started back in the 1990s.

“We not [going to] stop,” Jay said of the critique bubbling up online. “Hip-hop is young. We still growing. We not falling for that tricknology the public puts out there now. Before it was the American Dream. ‘Pull yourself up by your bootstraps. You can make it in America’… all these lies that America told us our whole life.”

He added, ” And then when we start getting it, they try to lock us out of it. They start inventing words like ‘capitalist’ and things like that. We’ve been called [n-words] and monkeys and sh*t. I don’t care what words y’all come up with. Y’all gotta come with stronger words.”

It appears that Jay-Z has lost favor with some listeners due to this commitment to Black excellence by way of improving one’s economic station, with some believing this contradicts some of his pro-Black views.

