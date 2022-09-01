99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded for three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Following a better-than-expected 2021 season, the Cavs look poised to make a bigger leap this year.

The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks, along with two pick swaps, to the Utah Jazz. Big man Lauri Markkanen, first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton are also all headed to Utah.

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge.

The Latest:

Sign-Up For KISS FM′s VIP Club Email Newsletter!

Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign

What’s Trending: Here’s What You Can Do To Help Jackson, Mississippi Water Crisis [WATCH]

Raedio Releases ‘Rap Sh!t: Soundtrack From The Max Original Series’

Cavaliers Trade for Three Time All-Star Donovan Mitchell

Gary’s Tea: This Is How Stacey Dash Found Out DMX Passed Away [WATCH]

Joe Biden Urges ‘Fund The Police’ As Cops Keep Killing Black People

Tyrese Ordered To Pay $10K In Child Support After Pissing Off Judge In Court

Wendy Williams Teases Her New Podcast With Social Media Post

Hip-Hop Icons Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Kick Off ‘NY State Of Mind’ Tour

Diddy And Dr. Dre Hit The Studio For The 1st Time

Dr. J Says NO To NBA Retiring Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Number

Cavaliers Trade for Three Time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com