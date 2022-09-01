Hip-Hop Icons Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Kick Off ‘NY State Of Mind’ Tour

Last night, Hip-Hop icons, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas joined by special guest Busta Rhymes, kicked off their highly anticipated 2022 NY State of Mind tour in St. Louis, Missouri.

The show kicked off with a curated video chronologically showcasing the birth of Hip-Hop on August 11, 1973 in the Bronx, NY as well as its influence across the five boroughs of New York. The video also highlighted Hip-Hop icons born in N.Y. who forever changed the landscape and culture of rap beyond the empire state.

The rap legends delivered an incredible performance with Wu-Tang Clan performing anthems like “Bring Da Ruckus,” “Da Mystery of Chessboxin,” “C.R.E.A.M” and more.

Nas took the stage with classics like “New York State of Mind,” “It’s Mine,” “If I Ruled the World” and others.

Busta Rhymes also performed hits like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” “Break Ya Neck” and everyone’s favorite verse on Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now” while bringing out a bottle of champagne mid set to toast to an epic tour.

Presented by Live Nation, the 25-city tour continues with its next date at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana on Thursday, September 1. The NY State of Mind tour will make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Austin, Phoenix and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, October 4. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, making it the perfect time for these two legends to come together for an unforgettable tour.

For more information on the tour and for tickets visit livenation.com

NY STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Hip-Hop Icons Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Kick Off ‘NY State Of Mind’ Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com