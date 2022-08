99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It’s time to bid the Summer a fond farewell and nothing says thanks for the memories like a gift. End the season with a captivating cookout, courtesy of Market at 25th. Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win $500 towards your End of Summer Cookout.

Contest begins August 26th and ends September 1st. Hit the next page for official contest rules. Good luck!

1 2Next page »