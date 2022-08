99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Former Vice President Mike Pence implored Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over Trump raid. Pence also denounced calls by Trump’s allies to defund the FBI, saying that was “just as wrong!” Pence also said he consider testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot.

Law enforcement officials warn of an escalating number of threats against federal agents and government facilities since agents last week’s search of Mar-a-go.

See story here