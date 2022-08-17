Barbie Maker Company, Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie-Que’ Chips

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Mattel is not going to let the Queen Barb make it!

The Barbie maker company is suing Rap Snacks over using the name “Barbie” in their Nicki Minaj branded barbecue potato chips.

According to Reuters, Mattel filed a lawsuit and asked the court to send an order blocking the chip brand from using the Barbie name saying that it infringes on the Barbie trademark. The “Barbie-Que Honey Truffle” chips, were introduced early this summer.

“The association is so evident that upon seeing the packaging, representatives for Defendant’s celebrity partner queried whether Rap Snacks had obtained permission from Mattel,” the complaint says. “Indeed, Rap Snacks never requested or received any such permission.”

The company is also asking the court to block money damages including profits from “Barbie-Que” sales. Rap Snacks is a black-owned company sold in over 4,200 Walmart stores across the country inspired by rap culture.

Nicki Minaj nor Rap Snacks has made a statement.

