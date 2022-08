99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

TMZ is reporting that the U.S. Department of Labor has collected $114,427 “in back wages, liquidated damage, and civil penalties” from five Wingstop stores owned by Rick Ross’ company, Boss Wing Enterprises. The Wage and Hour Division say the stores made employees illegally pay for uniforms, safety training, background checks, and violated child labor regulations as a 15-year-old illegally worked past 10 p.m. last summer.

See story here