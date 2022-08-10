99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

With the November elections only three months away, we have a lot of things to worry about. Although President Biden’s approval ratings are low, he has managed to get a lot of stuff done. Democrats finally got it together and passed major legislation with the Inflation Reduction Act. Biden had the stimulus checks passed during the pandemic and reduced unemployment.

Despite some positives, there are negative things also going on in the state. What are the biggest concerns you have when it comes to today’s politics?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: With November Elections Only 3 Months Away, What Politics Concerns Do You Have? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com